New year, new project, new ambitions: the 2024 season will be crucial for Yamaha, which will have to take a significant step forward to retain Fabio Quartararo even after his contract expires (expected at the end of this year). We won't have to wait long to see the M1 in action, Sepang is the scene of the winter tests, but also of the presentation of the 2024 Yamaha. Indeed, on February 5th, El Diablo and Alex Rins will unveil the weapon with which they will fight this season MotoGP.

The venue for the presentation is Sepang, where the following day we will take to the track for winter testing, where we will find the M1 in an almost definitive version. All eyes on Yamaha, therefore, from which significant progress is expected after the great difficulties of the last two seasons. The Iwata manufacturer presents itself at the starting line of the MotoGP with an incredible line-up, the now veteran Quartararo will be joined by Rins, who made his debut in the Valencia tests with Yamaha, offering a positive first impression.

Yamaha is the fourth team to make the presentation date official. The first team to announce the day on which it will unveil its bike was Ducati, which confirmed the usual three-day appointment in Madonna di Campiglio on the occasion of the “Campioni in festa” event held in Bologna last December 15th , from January 21st to 23rd. Then it was Gresini's turn, which will be one of the most watched teams. Marc Marquez will unveil his first Ducati (the non-factory one from the Faenza team) on January 20th in Riccione.

The members of the Trackhouse team are also ready to present the new project to the world. The brand new American team that debuts in MotoGP this year, rising from the ashes of the RNF team, presents itself in full American style: it will in fact be held on January 26th in Los Angeles.

These are the only dates confirmed so far, with all the other teams yet to reveal when they will unveil their bikes. Mark your diary, but with a question mark, for January 24th, the date on which the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team will present its Ducati which will be entrusted to Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio. The event is yet to be confirmed, so official confirmation is awaited.