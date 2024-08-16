Mexico City.- Deadpool & Wolverine has broken a record previously held by Joker as the highest-grossing adult film, having generated $1.086 billion at the global box office after 23 days of release.

According to Variety, 2019’s Joker was considered to have earned that achievement with $1.078 billion.

“Thank you for making Marvel Studios’ first R-rated film the biggest of all time,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement.

“It’s great to see that audiences love this movie as much as we loved making it. All those conversations were worth it!”

Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as their antihero alter egos, is notable because the film brings the comic book characters previously licensed to 20th Century Fox to Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Marvel adventure grossed $211 million in its domestic debut, making it the sixth-highest-grossing opening weekend of all time.

“A lot of the movie’s rating is just because of the character. The character is so rude. His brain is like a half-eaten omelet inside a seven-year-old’s skull,” Reynolds said in a past interview.