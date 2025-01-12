Can Von der Leyen channel 27 increasingly disparate wills? Without unity there is no capacity to react and without reaction weakness arises.

When the United Kingdom decided to leave the European Union, rivers of ink flowed predicting that this was the beginning of the end of the community project. It was anticipated that after Brexit would come the German Dexit, the Frexit, the Italxit, the Nexit in Holland and there is…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only