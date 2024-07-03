For many years, fans of Rare and Xbox have been waiting for a common announcement, a new Banjo Kazooie with the benefits that consoles and other current technologies offer us, we must not forget that the last game was a failed experiment that easily ruined the saga. However, hope returned to the fans when the invitation of its main characters was announced Super Smash Bros. Ultimatebeing a breath of fresh air in terms of their design.

For quite some time now there have been rumors that a new installment is in development, which could be in the hands of another studio. Microsoftbut nothing concrete has been achieved, and now one of the biggest insiders of today has come to break people’s few illusions. According to the user Jez Corden of Windows Centralthere is no title of that brand in development at the moment, it does not rule out that one could be made in the future, but for now there would be no one interested in doing it.

Here is what was mentioned:

I don’t know if ever, but I can tell you right now, categorically, that there is no Banjo game in development as of this podcast on June 26, 2024. There is no Banjo game in development right now.

It is worth mentioning that this statement could ultimately be up for debate, after all there are other insiders who claim that there are games in the saga at least in the planning stage, so we just have to wait and see. Xbox has something to say in the next few years to come. There really hasn’t been a proper delivery since Banjo Tooie of the year 2000since fans do not count the deliveries of Game Boy Advance and neither the 360.

Remember that almost all deliveries are available in the compilation of Rare Replay.

Via: Insider

Author’s note: It’s very sad that this franchise no longer has the chance to re-emerge, and it’s not like Xbox has any interest in giving it more life. At least it’s a good memory, that’s what we’ll keep.