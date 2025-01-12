Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this Saturday that Ukrainian forces have captured two North Korean soldiers in the Russian Kursk region, where kyiv is trying to keep the captured territories in a surprise offensive last year.

“Two soldiers, although wounded, survived and were transported to kyiv, where they are being communicating now with the Security Service of Ukraine“said Zelensky on the social network X, in which he published photos supposedly showing the two captives.

“It was not an easy task: normally the Russian forces and the other North Korean military they execute their wounded to erase any evidence of North Korea’s involvement in the war against Ukraine,” Zelensky added.

The Ukrainian president noted that, as with the rest of the prisoners of war, kyiv will provide them with healthcare necessary and stated that he has given instructions to the security forces so that the press has access to them.

According to a statement from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the soldiers They were captured this January 9 and one of them was carrying a Russian military ID issued in the name of another person, while the other was undocumented.

Communication with prisoners of war is taking place through interpreters, with the cooperation of the Korean intelligence services, since they do not speak Russian or English.

“It is notable that the prisoner, like the Russian army at the beginning of the large-scale invasion, emphasizes that he was supposed to participate in some maneuvers, not to fight in the war against Ukraine“said the SBU regarding one of the captives, while his companion “confirmed his testimony.”

This week Zelensky put in 4,000 North Korean casualties in the Russian region of Kursk, where according to kyiv’s security services 11,000 North Korean troops have been deployed to support Russian troops.