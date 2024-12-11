It could be said that beer has its own ritual: It should be very cold and if it is taken when the sun shines, much better. There are many who define this drink as a union bond and the truth is that if you think about it, it is present in almost all important celebrations. The best of all is that it doesn’t matter where it is consumed, it doesn’t matter if it is on the beach or on a terrace.

This 2024 has left us with many good things and one of them is that lovers of this drink finally know which is the best in the world. Another is that you don’t have to go far to try it, because she is spanish. Specifically we are talking about the Aragonese Special Amber. This has been recognized by one of the most important events in this industry, the World Beer Challenge.

A 100 beer

The contest was held in the Portuguese city of Estoril and awarded the gold medal to Ambar Especial. The Zaragoza beer achieved undisputed success, the jury made up of 125 experts gave it the highest score possible, a 100 out of 100, after standing out especially for its production process with freshly ground hops.

Furthermore, this beer is not the first time it has won recognition, but has been awarded on numerous occasions. Besides, He has also won other awards with its varieties Ambar Especial Gluten Free, Ambar 1900 unfiltered, Ambar Morena, Ambar IPA, Ambar Triple 0 and Ambar Triple 0 Tostada.

Universal and unmistakable beer

With more than 120 years of history, Ambar beer is defined as the most universal. If for anything, Spanish bars are known for their tradition of gatherings and their tapas, and they claim to be the perfect option to accompany any time and any meal.