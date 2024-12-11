The draw of the Bonoloto This Wednesday, December 11 has left a New Millionaire in Spain. A first -class winter (6 hits) that has validated its ticket in the receptor office of Las Palmas de Gran Canarialocated in Plaza Barranco Ballena, has won 2,342,243 euros.

Second category (5 hits + complementary) there is also an award -winning ticket, this with 173,472 euros, validated in Sabadell (Barcelona).

The bonoloto raffle is celebrated from Monday to Sunday and It is regulated by lotteries and bets of the state. The bets are priced at 0.50 euros, which makes it the cheapest raffle of those organized by LAE.

To play it is necessary to make at least two bets. In the Simple modalitythe player can choose between 1 and 8 bets per ticket, of which he must choose 6 numbers in each bet. In the Multiple modality You can reach 11 numbers per bet.

