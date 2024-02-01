WhatsApp strengthens security with the introduction of passkey support, currently being implemented in the beta version for iOS devices.

Last year, WhatsApp introduced passkey support on Android, allowing beta users to adopt a authentication method more secure for accessing the app. Now it appears that Meta is extending this feature to iPhone users as well.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOSreleased on TestFlight, has taken a step forward by introducing a new menu dedicated to configuring the passkey security system. A screenshot shared by the source attests to the progress in implementing this new feature.

Security solution The screenshot showing the new feature Passkeys are a security technology developed by FIDO Alliancein collaboration with companies such as Apple, Google and Microsoft. This login method, replacing traditional passwords, allows users to securely authenticate using methods such as facial or biometric recognition.

The feature is particularly interesting since passkeys are less vulnerable to theft, being stored on the device and protected by advanced encryption.

This nullifies the risk of abusive practices such as phishing via email and smishing, the SMS variant. Although the feature is not yet available to all iOS users, once it is implemented you will have the ability to associate your Apple ID, simplifying access to the app through Face ID or Touch ID authentication.