With the support of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, Farjan Dubai, in cooperation with the UAE Water Aid Foundation and the UAE Food Bank, launched the humanitarian community campaign, “Furjan Fridge”, with the aim of distributing cold water, juices and ice cream, alleviating the effects of summer heat on workers, and promoting the values ​​of compassion and giving in the Dubai community..

The campaign, which will continue until August 23, will benefit one million cleaners, construction workers, delivery drivers, and agricultural workers on the streets and roads during the summer..

Noble initiatives.

Dr. Abdul Karim Sultan Al Olama, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, said: “The humanitarian community campaign, ‘Al Fareej Refrigerator’, reflects the values ​​of giving and compassion inherent in Dubai society, and the efforts of all its segments to contribute to charitable works, which consolidates the principle of social solidarity among different social segments.” He pointed out the importance of this campaign in encouraging support for noble initiatives aimed at supporting workers during their presence in outdoor places throughout the year, especially during the summer.“.

He added: “The support of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation for the campaign comes in the context of its commitment to supporting humanitarian work and voluntary community initiatives, and in a way that expresses the values ​​that we share with the (Furjan Dubai) Foundation, and all partners and contributors to this campaign, and this confirms once again that the community Dubai and the UAE are strong in their ability to do good, give, and give, as they provide the world with a role model for cohesion, solidarity, and caring for all its people, celebrating the values ​​of work, and honoring everyone who makes an effort in any profession, with dedication and sincerity.“.

Dr. Abdul Karim Sultan Al Olama expressed his appreciation for the “Furjan Dubai” Foundation, its positive and influential role in Dubai society, its contributions to supporting all its categories, and its initiatives to support the segment of workers in the field, stressing that the values ​​of giving, compassion, and feeling for others will remain a rooted characteristic of the people of the Emirates and the Dubai community..

Spread the values ​​of giving.

In turn, Alia Al Shamlan, Director of “Furjan Dubai”, confirmed that the launch of the humanitarian community campaign, “Furjan Refrigerator”, carries several humanitarian messages that express the authenticity of the Emirati society, its compassion, solidarity and the competition of its members to do good, noting that the distribution of water, cold juices and ice cream to workers during the summer embodies a high sense of responsibility on the part of the partners of this humanitarian community campaign and the volunteers who play a vital role in the success of all the qualitative initiatives, which expresses the spirit of one family that distinguishes the Dubai community..

Al Shamlan appreciated the support the campaign receives from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, and the Foundation’s constant response to providing the conditions for success for charitable and humanitarian projects, and initiatives that aim to spread the values ​​of giving and compassion in society..

Alia Al Shamlan said: “We will work in cooperation with our partners in the campaign to reach one million workers in their workplaces, and we seek to leave a positive impact on the souls of this dear segment, which is not prevented by the climatic conditions, no matter how difficult, from performing its duty as an effective element in the prosperity and well-being of Dubai.”“

Worker protection.

As part of its implementation of this campaign, Furjan Dubai is using refrigerated cars roaming the areas of the Emirate of Dubai to distribute water, cold drinks and ice cream to workers and delivery drivers who work in external areas, with the participation of volunteers from the local community during the summer period..

The humanitarian community campaign, “Al Freej Refrigerator,” aims to enhance the participation of community members in alleviating health risks to workers associated with high temperatures, such as dehydration and heat stress, which contributes to preserving their health..

The campaign embodies the efforts of “Farjan Dubai” to enhance the commitment of the residents of residential neighborhoods in Dubai to their social responsibility, especially towards the workers category in appreciation of their efforts and dedication to their work and in order to make them happy and bring joy and happiness to their hearts..

It is noteworthy that “Furjan Dubai” is a social institution that seeks to empower local communities in residential neighborhoods in Dubai and enhance communication and trust between them and government and private institutions by stimulating the spirit of volunteerism and community contribution to create a community movement that improves the quality of life and enhances positive behaviors and values ​​in society..