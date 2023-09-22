A Ukrainian Armed Forces officer who surrendered gave the Russian Armed Forces information about the command of the 10th Corps

An officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) who surrendered gave the Russian military information about spotters conducting strikes on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was reported by RIA News a source familiar with the situation.

He stored the data transferred to the Russian military in his smartphone. “They are correcting the strikes, where there is a concentration of manpower, equipment, and command posts of the Russian Armed Forces in the settlements of Mariupol, Volnovakha, Staromayorskoye, Krasnaya Polyana,” he said. According to the agency’s interlocutor, the Ukrainian fighter also provided information about the identities and telephone numbers of the authorities of the 10th Army Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the southern direction.

Earlier, a Russian soldier performing tasks in the special military operation (SVO) zone reported that the Ukrainian military began to voluntarily surrender in the Svatov direction. “Just yesterday we took three. They came to us themselves and did not offer any resistance,” the serviceman noted.