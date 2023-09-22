Join the La República WhatsApp channel

In ‘Dancing 2023′ The competition has already begun and, after introducing the 30 reality couples, the first elimination night took place. On this occasion, Ian and Arna, in addition to Nelly and Emiliano, were the ones who abandoned the Argentine contest. Furthermore, the Peruvian public is still waiting to see the second appearance of the Peruvian model. Milett Figueroa, who surprised everyone with his first choreography. Follow all the details LIVE of the new gala of the most watched dance program in Argentina.

Dancing 2023, TODAY LIVE: minute by minute Noelia Pompa steps on stage Noelia Pompa has had a wild income. She greeted Marcelo Tinelli and almost kissed him on the mouth, between games. The competitor seemed embarrassed and now she talks to the jurors, who she asks to rate her with a good score. See also He blew it away! 'Tony' Beteta defended 'Charo' and expelled 'Koky' from the Gonzales house ‘Bailando 2023’ is starting! Marcelo Tinelli welcomes his viewers and promises to bring many surprises in this new chapter. What did Marcelo Tinelli say about Milett Figueroa? Marcelo Tinelli was interviewed by Milett Figueroa prior to the premiere of ‘Bailando 2023’ and emphasized: “It’s a bomb (while pointing at it). The one next to me is my mother-in-law then. The mother is the one next to her, the one she signed. Is Milett single? Yeah? Ah, well,” said the famous driver. Where to watch ‘Bailando 2023’ LIVE? If you want to watch ‘Bailando 2023’, you must tune into the América TV signal (Argentine channel), through its website or by downloading the ‘América TV’ App, available in the Play Store. In addition, you can also follow the broadcast via La República Entretenimiento. How was Milett Figueroa’s debut? Milett Figueroa made her long-awaited debut, standing out on the dance floor. The model, who received praise for her talent, also surprised by singing live to Marcelo Tinelli, the host of ‘Bailando 2023’. She invited him to Peru to see Machu Picchu. See also Ale Fuller on the end of his friendship with Flavia Laos: "You can't control what the rest does" Photo: El Popular What time does ‘Bailando 2023’ start? The number 1 reality show in Argentina, ‘Bailando 2023’ has been giving time and gala after gala, the participants do their best performance to surprise the jury. If you don’t want to miss tonight’s broadcast, you can tune in to the program from 8.00 pm Photo: The Republic

Where to watch ‘Bailando 2023’ LIVE?

The reality show ‘Bailando’ is broadcast on the América TV signal in Argentina. In addition, this signal can be tuned to the different cable operators available. In DirecTV, through channels 10 and 1120, also on INTV HD on 12 and 614. In addition, today’s episode can be seen LIVE on the YouTube channel of said television company.

At what time and when to watch ‘Bailando 2023’ Argentina?

‘Dancing 2023’, hosted by Marcelo Tinelli, is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 9.45 pm (Argentina time). If you are in another country, take these times into account.

Peru: 7.45pm

7.45pm Chili: 9.45pm

9.45pm Uruguay: 9.45pm

9.45pm Paraguay: 8.45pm

8.45pm Bolivia: 8.45pm

8.45pm Ecuador: 7.45pm

7.45pm Colombia: 7.45pm

‘Bailando 2023’: channels that broadcast LIVE FOR FREE

Today’s gala ‘Dancing 2023’ You can tune in for FREE on América TV’s official YouTube channel. Likewise, in La República Entretenimiento you will have the minute by minute LIVE of this new episode.

Who are the juries of ‘Bailando 2023’?