The image of a camera in which Edoardo Galli is seen at the Milan station: what emerged from this check

Some truly important news has emerged in the last few hours regarding the mysterious disappearance of Edoardo Galli. The 17-year-old disappeared on the morning of March 21, when he was supposed to go to school, but instead never arrived at the institute.

From what he reports The Corriere della Sera, a camera filmed him while he was at Milan Central Station, eating an ice cream and also wandering around the shops. As a result, the officers decided to exclude the possibility that he could be in the mountains.

The program too Who has seen?, obviously dealt with this case and just yesterday evening, Wednesday 27 March, they talked about the boy. They explained that that morning his mother noticed something in him on the street and it would be that to go to school, she brought not one, but two white folderssaying he needed it for an activity outside school.

During the live broadcast, they also broadcast a photo of him, while he was at the Colico station, while he was from shoulders. He had those two folders in his hands and his backpack behind them. Furthermore, the parents, from a check in the house, also discovered that she sends a sleeping bag and his passportwith Italian and Russian citizenship.

The mysterious disappearance of Edoardo Galli and the investigations into the case

CREDIT: RAI

On the morning of last Thursday 21 March, Edoardo, as usual, woke up and went to the station with his mother. He would have to take the train to go to the station Morbegnowhere he attended his third year of high school.

However, the boy chose to take another train and it is precisely the one that takes him to the city of Milan. In those minutes she also chose to turn off her phone and from here all traces of him were lost. His parents were alarmed when they went to pick him up at the station in the afternoon, but he wasn't there.

They first tried to contact him, but in the end, given the seriousness of what was happening, they went to the barracks to report his disappearance. Since that day there has been no news from him and the agents are doing all the necessary investigations of the case, to understand where it ended up.