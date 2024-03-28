European, Schlein's pacifist names

“Given the crisis of democracy – 'For the government Melons twenty-seven percent of those entitled to vote voted' – the left must recover those who have no political representation by fishing first of all in the mare magnum of abstentionism, which has gradually swelled after 'the victory of the ultra-liberal ideology'. Rather than conquering the center ('The game has changed'), here it is a question of making the left the real one again.”

The analysis done by Massimo D'Alema at the beginning of February, in Florence, in a meeting of “comrades and comrades of the Fgci”, the organization of the young communists of which he was secretary in the second half of the seventies, is the same as what Elly Schlein is doing in these days in preparation of the electoral campaign and in the formation of the lists for the European elections on 8-9 June. The secretary is convinced that only a line that knows how to exploit the “pacifist” wave, especially among young people, can allow her party to overcome the bar of 20%, below which, almost certainly, she would be forced to resign.

Schlein is running an entirely left-wing electoral campaign, also to try to stem the competition from 5 Star Movement and Giuseppe Conte. The secretary will almost certainly be third on the list throughout Italy to make room for female leaders and men in second position from civil society and with a left-wing and pacifist connotation. Schlein nominates three members of the secretariat for the European elections (Camilla Laureti, Sandro Ruotolo and Annalisa Corrado), and embodies the “pacifism of the white flag” with Marco Tarquinio, secular volunteering with Cecilia Strada, and anti-right journalistic commitment with Lucia Annunziata. Alessandro Zan, civil rights, is also a candidate, and in the North-West an exponent of SPI, the CGIL pensioners' union.

However, those who pay the price for this turn to the left are the reformists of the Democratic Party who risk a lot in June. Any names? Pina Picierno, Irene Tinagli, Elisabetta Gualmini, Alessandra Moretti. They will certainly be on the list but in very low positions and therefore less favored than the civic and left-wing candidates that Schlein imposes from Rome. In addition to causing turmoil in the territories, where the provincial and regional Dem secretariats see very few places for their local candidates, this Dalemian line of Schlein does not please the Dem minority of the party at all. President Stefano Bonaccini, probable candidate for the North-East (which includes Emilia Romagna), is trying to mediate to avoid an imbalance too far to the left.

It is above all the reformists who are disappointed Lorenzo Guerini, president of Copasir, former defense minister very close to NATO and respected in the United States. But also those who supported Schlein in the primaries, first and foremost Dario Franceschini, silent for many months, is disappointed by this ultra-left line à la D'Alema (and Bersani). Area Dem, Franceschini's current, is working behind the scenes and awaits the outcome of the European elections. If the Democratic Party achieves 20% or more, it will remain behind the scenes, but if the Dems were to disappoint and remain below 20, approached by the M5S, the request to convene the national assembly to resign would be triggered immediately after the vote. Schlein and propose Paolo Gentiloni as secretary. Bonaccini's minority plus a slice of the majority (Franceschini, Fassino, Zingaretti) have the numbers for a turnaround in the Democratic Party.