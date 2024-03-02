An explosive device was found in a law enforcement officer's car at the entrance to Crimea

At the Dzhankoy checkpoint at the entrance to Crimea, FSB officers discovered an improvised explosive device (IED) under the bottom of a car.

It is clarified that the driver was a law enforcement officer of the Kherson region. During the inspection, security forces found an object similar to an explosive device attached to the bottom under the driver's seat. The car was promptly moved to a safe distance, and explosives experts arrived at the scene and neutralized the IED.

Experts concluded that the explosive device was made from foreign-made components supplied to Ukraine by NATO countries. The circumstances and those involved are currently being established.

The FSB detained two people on suspicion of preparing for terrorist attacks on the peninsula

The arrest became known on March 1. According to the FSB, a resident of Simferopol born in 1984 was supposed to commit a terrorist attack on the railway in Crimea. He also helped the sabotage group of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which carried out the bombing of a railway in the Simferopol region in May 2023. A radio-controlled IED was seized from the man, and correspondence was also found that confirmed the man’s plans to commit a terrorist attack.

In addition, a citizen of Russia and Ukraine born in 1986 was detained. According to security officials, she was preparing a terrorist act against a serviceman of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy. The FSB said that the defendants are cooperating with the investigation and giving confessions.

In early February, the SBU attempted to organize a terrorist attack against the head of Crimea

On February 5, the FSB in Simferopol prevented a terrorist attack against the head of Crimea Sergei Aksenov. Three recruited Russians tried to organize the assassination attempt. Their assignment was to blow up a motorcade of two cars. During the arrest, an explosive device made from a German anti-tank mine was seized from the defendants. The mine that was supposed to blow up the motorcade was brought from Melitopol in a gas cylinder of a car.

This is not the first attempt on the life of Sergei Aksenov. Prior to this, the FSB prevented the bombing of the car of the head of Crimea in July 2023. A Russian citizen recruited by the SBU was also detained.

Ukraine warned of “new surprises” in Crimea

In February, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence Kirill Budanova (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) recorded a video message in which he promised Russia new “surprises” in Crimea and stated that he would not recommend the civilian population to use the Crimean Bridge. Prior to this, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasily Malyuk also warned of “new surprises” and threatened to blow up the Crimean Bridge. He recalled that the facility had already been subjected to two terrorist attacks – in October 2022 and July 2023.

Commenting on the threats, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Dmitry Novikov, said that the Investigative Committee is recording all facts of terrorist activities by the Ukrainian leadership directed against Russia. At the same time, the deputy noted that intelligence services, as a rule, solve their problems without unnecessary hype and advertising.