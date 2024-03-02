Dragon's Dogma 2 is scaling rapidly there Steam leaderboard: although there are still a few weeks left until the game's launch, set for March 22nd, the long-awaited Capcom sequel is gaining positions with each passing day.
Last week the title was in fifty-third place, he is now thirteenth and will probably hit Steam's top 10 any day now. Of course, we'll have to see whether or not Helldivers 2 will be able to undermine Helldivers 2 in conjunction with its release.
The Arrowhead Game Studios title is in fact continuing to grind incredible numbers: at present it has sold around 3 million copies and has over 400,000 concurrent players on Steam.
A highly anticipated sequel
Of course, the trend of Dragon's Dogma 2 is a bit like that of all highly anticipated productionsin this case the sequel to a game that was particularly popular at the time of its release on PS3 and Xbox 360.
The fact that so much time has passed and that in the meantime technology has made substantial steps forward have proven to be advantages for Hideaki Itsuno, who with this second chapter will truly be able to realize his original vision.
