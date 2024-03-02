Dragon's Dogma 2 is scaling rapidly there Steam leaderboard: although there are still a few weeks left until the game's launch, set for March 22nd, the long-awaited Capcom sequel is gaining positions with each passing day.

Last week the title was in fifty-third place, he is now thirteenth and will probably hit Steam's top 10 any day now. Of course, we'll have to see whether or not Helldivers 2 will be able to undermine Helldivers 2 in conjunction with its release.

The Arrowhead Game Studios title is in fact continuing to grind incredible numbers: at present it has sold around 3 million copies and has over 400,000 concurrent players on Steam.