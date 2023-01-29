An (Arab) man resorted to a car showroom to buy a car, and paid the concerned employee 250,000 dirhams, wishing himself to receive the vehicle on time, but time passed without carrying out the task, then he felt that the employee was procrastinating in completing the purchase process, until he discovered that he had seized the car. The money was for himself, so he issued a report of the incident, and the Public Prosecution directed the accused to commit the crime of embezzling money handed over to him by way of proxy, causing harm to the rightful owner, and referred him to the misdemeanor court, which ruled that he be imprisoned for one month and fined the embezzled amount.

In detail, an (Arab) person reported to the competent police station in Dubai that he had been defrauded, and stated in the record of inference and the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he went to a car showroom in the Al Quoz area, met an employee there, and told him that he admired a car displayed that belonged to another person, so the accused told him With the possibility of buying it for his benefit, then the victim handed him 250 thousand dirhams, and they set a date for receiving the car and registering it in his name.

The victim said that the accused did not comply with the completion of the purchase process on the specified date, and he was making up various excuses as a way of procrastinating in registering the car, even though it was present in the exhibition, and his obligation to pay for it, and he continued in this manner for several months, so he was asked to return his money to him. However, he was surprised that the latter was evading it as well, so he issued a report of the incident, after realizing that he had fallen victim to fraud.

For its part, the police took action, and summoned the accused who admitted to receiving the money from the man to buy him a car, but he spent the money on himself, and was unable to buy the car, so he was referred to the Public Prosecution, which charged him with embezzlement, and the accused did not appear before the court, so it decided Reservation of the case and judgment in absentia.

After examining the case, the court concluded that the definitive evidence of the validity of the incident, as stated in the seizure report and investigations of the Public Prosecution in Dubai, is that the accused received an amount of 250 thousand dirhams to purchase the vehicle, but he betrayed the trust and trust that he placed in him, and seized the money for himself. what harmed the victim,

She explained that the incident was supported by the testimony of the victim, who did not receive the car or return his money to him, as well as the confession of the accused at one of the stages of the lawsuit, which is the confession that the court reassures of its validity and conformity to reality, its integrity and its absence of defects.

Then the court found him guilty, punished him with one month’s imprisonment, fined him 250 thousand dirhams, and deported him from the state.

