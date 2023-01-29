Mexico.- A young man identified as Tony Mendoza decided to quit his job as a Coppel worker to use that experience with his store.giving free rein to his entrepreneurial hunger.

This was documented in the TikTok account ‘@tonymendoza1029’, where the Mexican showed since he worked at Coppel until the process he carried out to condition the site where he finally established ‘La Ventanita’.

It was a grocery store the business he started the boy, but not just any store, a well-stocked one with products from different brands, from soft drinks, chips, canned goods, groceries of different types, cleaning and hygiene products, and of course, shelves that he apparently made himself.

A computer and printer are also on display in the work area, apparently to carry the accounting and inventory of articles, one of the lessons that he surely obtained with his job in the department store sinaloense.

On the outside of the store, he even placed a ‘casino’ machine, a device that does not bring much profit to the trade but attracts customers who tend to buy products while they play.

1.1 million views, almost 44,000 likes, along with more than 500 comments congratulated the young entrepreneur for having the courage to invest in his business and not continue working for others.

All about the Sinaloan company

Coppel department store is a Mexican chain of discount stores founded in Culiacán, Sinaloa in 1941. With more than 1,700 stores in Mexico, it has become one of the main retailers in the country, offering a wide variety of products, from home appliances and clothing to furniture and toys.

Coppel prides itself on its commitment to offering low prices and a large selection of high-quality products. The store has a wide range of items, from basics like clothing and shoes to more specialized ones like electronics and appliances.

In addition, Coppel offers its own credit program, which allows customers to buy the products they want and pay in comfortable installments.

Coppel’s credit program is very popular with clients and has been one of the main reasons for its success.

It is also noted for its commitment to the community. He has carried out numerous charity campaigns and has donated millions of pesos to charities in Mexico.

In short, Coppel is a Mexican department store with more than 70 years of experience in the market, offers a wide variety of high-quality products at low prices, has its own credit program, and is committed to the community. It is an excellent option for those looking for a satisfying shopping experience.