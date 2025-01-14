In Spain, compulsory education ends at age 16, with the fourth year of ESO. Next, the student who chooses to continue his studies must complete two years of Baccalaureatepost-compulsory education that later gives way to university studies or Higher Level Training Cycles.

During the two years of Baccalaureate, the student must teach a series of more specialized subjects and oriented to the higher studies that he will undertake later. The level of these two courses is usually significantly higher, compared to the previous four that make up ESO.

The enormous difficulty of the Baccalaureate in Spain means that many students paralyze your life for two years with the aim of focusing on achieving the highest possible grade in the different subjects.

In this sense, Oliver Rodríguez, education consultant,He has spoken on ‘El limonero podcast’ with Carolina Jiménez, from the British Council, about the main problem that, according to him, the Baccalaureate in Spain has.









The problem of the Baccalaureate in Spain

In a video, published on TikTok, of the talk between both workers in the educational sector, Oliver points out that the Baccalaureate in Spain “it requires a lot of effort”. This causes many students to put aside their hobbies or the activities they do in their free time during these two years.

«They tell us ‘Hey, look, I’m just I have left football or I have left basketball or going out with friends or doing I don’t know what because I have to study. And the weekend comes and ‘Mom, I can’t go to grandma’s house to eat because I have to study,'” says the education consultant.

Carolina agreed with Oliver’s words and also gave her opinion on this issue. «That makes me very sad, that kids in high school abandon their hobbies because They abandon them for life“They don’t come back to them,” he says.

The fact that high school students put aside their hobbies for a while is doubly harmful for them. And, according to the consultant, it is the “time when most things have to be done” to decide where they want to direct their professional future.

“It’s what leads them to be a little more lost about ‘What do I do?’ because since they have not experienced, They are not able to know what they likewhat they don’t like and saying: ‘Ah, well I want to do this with my life,'” says Oliver.

Discrepancy between reactions to the video

The video has accumulated more than 1.7 million views on TikTok and has generated a large wave of reactions. Some users have shared their experience, confirming the consultant’s words: «I left volleyball in 2nd grade and I have not returned since, it is one of the things that I regret the most in my life», «When I started second, I stopped playing sports and it was what I was most passionate about», are some of the comments.

However, there are also people who believe that it is a matter of knowing how to organize. «I didn’t abandon anythingI organized myself, I passed justillo, life is not over if you leave anything, you will come back”, “In high school I played soccer, I went out to party, I did everything and I have the title so you can’t excuse anything.”