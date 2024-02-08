Volodymyr Zelensky fires General Valerii Zaluzhny. After weeks of rumors and indiscretions, the news of the change at the top of the Ukrainian armed forces is official. The Ukrainian president himself broke the news with a post on

Zelensky claims to have discussed with Zaluzhny “the renewal that the Ukrainian Armed Forces needs, we also discussed who could be part of the renewed leadership of the Ukrainian Armed Forces”. “The time for such a renewal is now,” says the president, who says he “proposed to General Zaluzhny to stay in the team.” “We will definitely win!”, he concludes.

Zaluzhny's 'exoneration' is no surprise. For weeks there had been rumors of a change at the top of Kiev's armed forces, in a context also characterized by different visions between the president and the general. The rupture occurred dramatically during the autumn. Zaluzhny, in an interview with The Economist, explicitly admitted the partial flop of the Ukrainian counteroffensive – which did not produce the desired results in 2023 – and described the war as a prolonged stalemate.

The general's words were quickly corrected by Zelensky, who in every public appearance – including the recent interview on Tg1 – tends to highlight the results obtained by Ukraine in the second part of last year.