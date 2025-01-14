He Real Betis Visit this Wednesday, January 15th Lluís Companys Olympic StadiumMontjuic, to seek a place in the quarterfinals of the King’s Cup against him FC Barcelona in a tie that is also played in a single match, like the previous three. The Verdiblancos appear in Barcelona after losing by the minimum in Valladolid (1-0) and the Blaugranas will face this tie at home after becoming champions of the Spanish Super Cup in Arabia by beating Real Madrid (2-5).

He will be in charge of refereeing this cup duel between culés and heliopolitanos Sánchez Martínez with Trujillo Suárez on the VAR. We tell you all the details of the meeting and how to watch and follow it.

Where to watch Barcelona – Betis: on which channel they televise it and streaming platforms

The Copa del Rey match between the Blaugrana team and the Verdiblanco team will be broadcast on Movistar Plus (dial 7 on Movistar) and LaLiga TV Bar (dial 300) in the establishments.

What time is Barcelona – Betis: date, day, time, stadium and where it is played

FC Barcelona and Real Betis face each other this Wednesday, January 15 at 9 p.m. hours at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, Montjuic.









How to follow Barcelona – Betis

This Copa del Rey round of 16 match can be followed online in two ways. First of all, from this same website: Alfinaldelapalmera.com where we will tell the game live and minute by minute. Also through ABC de Sevilla. On both websites, apart from the progress of the match, you can read statistics, comments, chronicles, summaries, videos and everything related to this match of the Copa del Rey 2024-2025.

Everything you need to know about Barcelona – Betis

It is not the first time this season that the Betis He obtains poor results in fields of supposedly inferior rivals to immediately rise up when he is least expected. That will try again in Montjuic after the disappointment caused by the defeat against Real Valladolid. Pellegrini’s team was very far from its best performance, which barely generated any chances and closed the first round with an unexpected setback, which it intends to avenge this Wednesday by seeking the cup surprise against the Barcelonathe rival that brought him the draw for the round of 16. The Heliopolitans reached this round after previously eliminating Gévora (1-6), Sant Andreu (1-3) and Huesca (0-1).

For this appointment, Pellegrini will have several absences. The already definitive Assane and Rui Silva, who have left the club, will be joined by William Carvalho, Bellerín, Marc Roca, Chimy Ávila and Lo Celso, who requested a change in Valladolid and underwent tests that leave him out between two and three weeks due to a myofascial injury in the middle 1/3 of the left adductor longus. Diego Llorente and Fornals will be available, as Pellegrini announced in the previous press conference, also confirming that the starting goalkeeper in Montjuic will be Vieites. Previously this season, Betis ended up tying (2-2) in the 94th minute with a goal from Assane. Against rivals of these dimensions, the Verdiblancos are competing more and better this campaign than against a priori less qualified opponents.

How Barcelona arrives

He Barcelona faces this Cup round of 16 tie against Betis after the emotional boost that winning the title has meant for his project. Spanish Super Cup, showing great football and beating Real Madrid with a very large score (2-5). In the round of 32, the Blaugranas easily got rid of Barbastro (0-4). In the absence of news from the last training session, Barça has the loss of Iñigo Martínezwho will miss several weeks with a muscle ailment, as well as those of Marc Bernal and Ter Stegen, both long-term. Furthermore, Szczesny’s expulsion in the Arabian final will mean that Iñaki Peña will be between the sticks. Despite their great moment of form, the group of Hansi Flick They have lost the last three league games at their stadium. They lost to Las Palmas, Leganés and Atlético de Madrid, in the last match of 2024.