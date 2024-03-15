A magnitude 4.3 earthquake with an epicenter in the southern area of ​​the Alboran Sea was palpably felt this Friday night in Melilla, although also with a lower intensity in several Andalusian towns, specifically on the coast of the provinces of Málaga, Granada and Almería, and also in Jaén. The earthquake was recorded at 9:17 p.m., according to the information provided by the National Geographic Institute (IGN), an organization that has located the epicenter at a depth of 16 kilometers.

The earth tremor has been palpable in Melilla, where it has been felt with intensity III, and has lasted for several seconds. According to the IGN, it has also been felt with II-III intensity in various parts of the Andalusian coast, specifically in the Malaga municipalities of Torrox, Torre del Mar and Vélez-Málaga. Also, with intensity II, the earthquake has been felt in other parts of Malaga, such as the capital, Alhaurín El Grande, Guadalmar-San Julián, La Cala del Moral, Rincón de la Victoria, Cártama and Fuengirola; as well as in the Granada municipality of Almuñécar; in the Almerians of Aguadulce and Roquetas de Mar; and in Jaén.

This Friday's earthquake was somewhat longer than the two of a smaller magnitude that had also been felt in Melilla in recent days, specifically on March 7, with a magnitude of 3.5; and on February 28, 3.4. The Alboran Sea recorded three other aftershocks throughout this Friday afternoon, although imperceptible, with magnitudes between 1.6 and 1.8, according to the IGN.