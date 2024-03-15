Keeping your feet in good condition is especially important for people living with diabetes, since ulcers in the diabetic foot They can become infected easily.

This, added to circulatory problems and damage to nerves and blood vessels, can lead to serious situations such as gangrene and, in extreme cases, the need for amputation warns Dr. Ignacio Blanes Mompó, specialist in Angiology and Vascular Surgery.

Checking your feet daily is a recommendation from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In addition to wear appropriate footwear.

For choosing suitable footwear for people suffering from diabetes, The TK Home Solutions team of specialists and health advisors recommend:

Footwear with roomy toe

The shoe, especially in its front part, must have enough room for fingers to move freely . If they are crowded together, they can cause wounds or excessive sweating that favors the appearance of fungi. Shoes with square or rectangular, high and wide toes are recommended.

Buy the correct number

Although the foot needs freedom of movement, it is not advisable to buy a size larger than the one used, because it would “dance” inside the shoe and ulcers could form. It is recommended that the purchased model holds the foot well without putting pressure on it, and has laces or Velcro to be able to adjust the grip depending on how swollen the feet are and the socks used.

Discard open shoes

Wearing closed shoes prevents pebbles from getting in. or other elements that can cause an injury to the feet, which some diabetic people may not be able to perceive, due to their lack of sensitivity in that area.

Good quality material

It is preferable choose shoes made of a flexible, breathable and good quality materialavoiding synthetic materials, which could favor the development of fungi and bacteria, which proliferate in humid and warm environments.

Thick soles and reinforced heel

For protect the foot from sharp objects, the soles of the shoes should be non-slip , and have adequate thickness and hardness. It is recommended that the heel be two to five centimeters high and be reinforced. If the person wears insoles, they should put them on to try on the shoes.

Padded interior

The inside of the shoe, especially where the foot enters, should be padded and without internal seams, to reduce the possibility of skin chafing.

Light-toned exterior

Light-colored exteriors absorb less heat from solar radiation than dark-colored ones, preventing your feet from overheating in summer. If you live in an area with strong temperature contrasts, it is advisable to have warmer shoes and more ventilated ones, alternating their use.

Buy shoes in the afternoon

It is recommended go to the shoe store after five in the afternoon, when the foot is most swollen because you have walked during the day, avoiding the risk of purchasing shoes that may feel too tight the next day.

Trying on shoes on both feet

Since two out of three people have one foot slightly larger than the other, when buying footwear, you should try on the shoes on both feet and walk around the store to see the sensations they cause and feel if they are tight at any point.

It is worth highlighting diabetic neuropathy, a condition that affects about half of people with diabetes according to the CDC, can cause nerve damage, reducing the ability to feel pain, heat or cold in the feet, making detection difficult. early injury.

(With information from EFE)