The spokesman for the International Organization, Stephane Dujarric, said that a patrol of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) “was attacked by unknown perpetrators. Their United Nations vehicles were vandalized and official items were stolen,” without specifying what these thefts were.

The attack did not result in any casualties in the ranks of the international force.

“Contrary to some of the disinformation that followed, the peacekeepers were not taking pictures and were not on private property. They were on their way to meet with colleagues in the Lebanese Army for a routine patrol,” Dujarric added.

The spokesman stressed that “depriving UNIFIL of freedom of movement and any attack on those who serve the cause of peace is unacceptable and violates the (Status of Forces Agreement) signed between the United Nations and the Lebanese government.”

“We call on the Lebanese authorities to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation and bring to justice all those responsible for these crimes,” Dujarric added.

And UNIFIL, which has been deployed in southern Lebanon since 1978, has been in charge since 2006 of monitoring the border between Lebanon and Israel in coordination with the Lebanese army and ensuring the implementation of Resolution 1701 issued by the UN Security Council after a war that took place between Israel and Hezbollah in the summer of that year, in the wake of which the peacekeeping force was increased. to 13,000 soldiers.