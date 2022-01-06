The movies of Paranormal activity they have always been distributed throughout different streaming services, so it was a headache to be looking for them in different places. That changed with the arrival of Paramount +, which has now become the home of this franchise.

Since the beginning of last year it was revealed that this new streaming platform would be the home of all these movies, and the day has finally arrived. That is why, as of today, you will already be able to find the following tapes of Paranormal Activity on Paramount +:

– Paranormal Activity 1

– Paranormal Activity 2

– Paranormal Activity 3

– Paranormal activity 4

– Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin

– Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

– Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

In addition to all these films, it is also possible to find the documentary Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity on Paramount +, so practically all the content related to this franchise is already available all together.

Editor’s note: Sadly, I think the Paranormal Activity franchise was exploited to the full. The first movies were pretty good, but I think after that there was no other that will match them. Maybe it’s time for this terrifying saga to take a break.

Via: ComicBook