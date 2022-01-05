American football Strict reminder to NFL clubs: inappropriate behavior towards promising booking age people will result in fines and loss of booking shifts

Players are encouraged to report any violations.

American according to a memorandum obtained by the news agency AP, clubs in the NFL football league may lose their booking shifts and receive fines for inappropriate behavior towards booking-age promises. This was reported by the news agency Reuters.

According to the memorandum, the NFL has outlined that the team will lose a booking turn and receive a fine of at least $ 150,000, or more than $ 130,000, if a club representative behaves badly in an interview situation.

By NFL, this means disrespectful, inappropriate or unprofessional use.

“We strive for dignity, respect and professionalism”, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Troy Vincent told Reuters, according to Reuters.

At the same time, the NFL encourages reserved-age talent to report any abusive activity they encounter. According to the NFL, the promises do not have to fear retaliation.

Booking opportunity previous interviews sometimes spawned scandals that lead to regrets and apologies from clubs as well as embarrassing news headlines.

For example, the Miami Dolphins asked in 2010 a winger From Dez Bryant, whether his mother had worked as a prostitute. The Atlanta Falcons, meanwhile, curated in 2016 as a corner defender That is, from Apple of his sexual preferences.

Bryant ended up in a booking ceremony for the Dallas Cowboys and Apple New York Giants. Both were booked in the first round.

NFL this year’s booking event will be held from 28 to 30. April in Las Vegas. Clubs test players from 1 to 7. March in Indianapolis.