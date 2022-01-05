D.he those who sleep poorly in Frankfurt can now be even more annoyed about it. Because it doesn’t have to be. And those who lie like a stone in bed at night can be even more happy about it. Because they contribute to Frankfurt being at the top of at least one table in Germany: as a big city with the best sleeping conditions.

At least that’s true if you follow the logic of a study that actually names Frankfurt as the German city that offers the best environment for a good night’s sleep in a comparison of the twelve most populous metropolises. For this purpose, parameters such as air quality, humidity, even the number of searches for “sleeping pills” on Google, light and noise pollution or the average temperature were evaluated.

Comparably rare searches for sleeping pills

Because the noise and bright lights of big cities can increase stress levels and make it harder to get the recommended eight hours of sleep a day. For a good sleep, for example, the noise level should be around 30 decibels and the artificial light should be reduced to a minimum.

If you compare the numbers, it is comparatively quiet in Frankfurt compared to Cologne, Dortmund, Hamburg or Stuttgart, which follow in the other places, and the number of searches for sleeping pills is relatively low. Air quality and climate index are also okay.

The study on behalf of the online contact lens retailer Lenstore is also available for 46 capitals around the world – there you learn that the Australian capital of healthy sleep is Canberra. Despite an average temperature of 21.65 degrees Celsius, it has the lowest nighttime light and noise pollution and the third best air quality in the ranking.

Vienna is the best capital in Europe for a good night’s sleep. The reasons: low noise pollution and one of the best air quality. Incidentally, the average person only sleeps six hours and 54 minutes each night – with a target sleep duration of eight hours. This means that an average of 66 minutes of good sleep are missed every night, or 3.5 years over the course of a lifetime if the study’s authors didn’t make a mistake.

Now, of course, you could also see it all the other way around: for example, that you have gained 3.5 years of life in an exciting city. Couldn’t that also be a criterion for the best quality of life? Sleep well and be able to experience a lot at the same time? The suspicion is: Frankfurt could be very far ahead here too.