AMD has announced in the last few hours the new Ryzen Z2 laptop chip, arriving in the first months of 2025.

The sector of portable consoles has been experiencing a new period of growth in recent years, thanks above all to the presence of models such as Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go and others, which allow you to play the latest video games on the go and without any significant compromise. In the last few hours, in particular, the company AMD has announced a new, completely new chip dedicated to the next portable consoles to be released: let’s discover together the details and possible specifications.

AMD Ryzen Z2: the consoles that will mount it The news would have leaked out on the occasion of IFA 2024one of the largest global trade fairs dedicated to consumer electronics, during a Q&A session by Digital Trends against some employees of Microsoft And AMDThe next portable consoles that will mount the new AMD chip will presumably be ASUS ROG Ally 2 And Lenovo Legion Go 2. ASUS ROG Ally X As of today, most portable consoles on the market are equipped with the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip. For example, Lenovo’s latest console model, the Legion Go, is equipped with the chip AMD Ryzen Z1 Extremeas well as the most recent one ASUS ROG Ally X. One of the most important focuses on which the company’s work will be directed will undoubtedly be theautonomywhich unfortunately still today represents one of the main Achilles heels of these portable systems.