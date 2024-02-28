SATURDAY IS LIVED IN JALISCO! 🔴⚫️ The match on Matchday 10 of CL24 will be full of emotions and moments that you cannot miss 🏟 Come cheer and let's go together for victory 🦊 Tickets available at https://t.co/uHQEnNmF1I 🎟 pic.twitter.com/6lZZqzjTdD — Atlas FC (@AtlasFC) February 26, 2024

⚽ #LigaMX #GEBData You get the point! Final Score – Matchday 8@TigresOficial eleven @AtlasFC Tigres reaches 20 games without losing at home in First Division games; Atlas has 8 games without winning on the road, it has managed to win in 5 of its last 34 away from home. pic.twitter.com/mFX1LzqG5l — GDeportes (@GEBDeportes) February 25, 2024

⚽ #LigaMX #GEBData It puts the brakes on them! Final Score – Matchday 8@America club 1 – 0 @Blue Cross América has not conceded a goal in 15 of its last 23 First Division games; Cruz Azul had not had 4 consecutive losses against América since the 2010 Bicentennial. pic.twitter.com/PgNDs4etGt — GDeportes (@GEBDeportes) February 25, 2024

“The point is very important, but I think on the other hand it doesn't know enough for us, because I think they obviously had the ball at times, but I think we had the clearest chances, especially in the first half as well. I think we have started very well, very brave, very purposeful, knowing that we have a lot of respect for a great rival that has been champion, that has reached the final, it was a very complicated visit, but my team has shown a lot of courage, the players have been very concentrated”he exclaimed.

“It was a result that earned us a point, but I think we have to continue improving our completion percentage. I think we have had many scoring chances that we have not scored, I think we deserved more than one goal, it is something we have to continue working on.”he finished.

“The point knows little to us… we have had the clearest chances… my team has shown courage… we deserved more”: Beñat https://t.co/xHg6cVgN25 via @informer — FOX SKIN 🦊🔴⚫🦊 (@pieldezorrogdl) February 25, 2024

This is how the match against the Tigres was experienced at the Volcano. 🙌 🗞️: https://t.co/UGEw4fDeEm pic.twitter.com/3HgTva3v3p — Atlas FC (@AtlasFC) February 25, 2024

“You analyze the chances of scoring and the first half should have ended 3-0, we produced to kill the game. In the second half Cruz Azul played very well. Congratulate (Martín) Anselmi because he does a great job, Cruz Azul has interesting tactical elements. America defended well, they used the counterattack as a weapon, we ended up with little possession, but with the clearest ones like Henry's (Martín). “I like to win when you study your opponent well and cancel them out.”he assured.

“It is very important to communicate to our fans that at no time do we doubt ourselves, the group is very committed, training a lot, seeking to evolve. There are few days of training and this has been difficult for us, but we work with what we have, we train with a low load because there are many games. America is there, this tournament starts stronger in May, which is where the champion is decided, of course we want to finish as high as possible. All of this is normal, it's because of everything we went through, the injuries, the viral issue with very strong rump. “America is there and we have to talk about good things”he finished.

“WE PRODUCED TO CLEAR THE GAME THE FIRST TIME” For André Jardine, America should have finished the first half with a greater advantage. The Brazilian took time to praise the work of Martín Anselmi. “Anselmi must be congratulated; he is doing a great job,” he highlighted. 📹… pic.twitter.com/QqmeegKN8q — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) February 25, 2024