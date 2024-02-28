Next Saturday, March 2, America visit to Atlas in it Jalisco Stadium for their match on Matchday 10 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXwhere he will seek a second victory in a row.
The Rojinegros have just saved the 1-1 draw against the Tigers in it Volcano with a strange 'law of the ex'. At 38', after an error by the former feline Raymundo Fulgenciothe play culminated with a goal from the Frenchman André-Pierre Gignacwhile at 46', the former red and black Ozziel Herrera was wrong so that Jeremy Marquez will seal the tie. With this, the Foxes have nine points to be eleventh.
On the other hand, the Eagles took the Young Classic in front of Blue Cross in it Aztec stadium thanks to the solitary diana of the Colombian Julian Quiñonesin a match that could have ended 4-0 without the intervention of the VAR, since the azulcremas were very strong in the first half. In this way, those from Coapa have 18 units to be fourth in the table.
When? Saturday, March 2
Where? Guadalajara Jalisco
Stadium: Jalisco
Schedule: 9:00 p.m.
Channel: TUDN and Azteca 7
streaming: ViX
After the 1-1 draw against Tigersthe Spanish coach Beñat San José He expressed that, although he considered it a good point, his team deserved more, since he highlighted the generation of options of his pupils during the match.
“The point is very important, but I think on the other hand it doesn't know enough for us, because I think they obviously had the ball at times, but I think we had the clearest chances, especially in the first half as well. I think we have started very well, very brave, very purposeful, knowing that we have a lot of respect for a great rival that has been champion, that has reached the final, it was a very complicated visit, but my team has shown a lot of courage, the players have been very concentrated”he exclaimed.
“It was a result that earned us a point, but I think we have to continue improving our completion percentage. I think we have had many scoring chances that we have not scored, I think we deserved more than one goal, it is something we have to continue working on.”he finished.
Goalie: Camilo Vargas
Defenses: Hugo Nervo, Anderson Santamaría, Gaddi Aguirre, José Lozano
Midfielders: Jérémy Márquez, Aldo Rocha (C), Mateo García
Forwards: 'Mudo' Aguirre, Jhon Murillo, Raymundo Fulgencio
Substitutes: Edgar Zaldívar, Víctor Ríos, Christopher Trejo, Luis Reyes, Augusto Solari, Jorge Rodríguez, Carlos Robles, José Hernández, Idekel Domínguez, Abraham Bass
The Brazilian coach André Jardine He was happy with the victory over Blue Crossa team he studied very well, he also highlighted that his players did precisely what he asked of them.
“You analyze the chances of scoring and the first half should have ended 3-0, we produced to kill the game. In the second half Cruz Azul played very well. Congratulate (Martín) Anselmi because he does a great job, Cruz Azul has interesting tactical elements. America defended well, they used the counterattack as a weapon, we ended up with little possession, but with the clearest ones like Henry's (Martín). “I like to win when you study your opponent well and cancel them out.”he assured.
“It is very important to communicate to our fans that at no time do we doubt ourselves, the group is very committed, training a lot, seeking to evolve. There are few days of training and this has been difficult for us, but we work with what we have, we train with a low load because there are many games. America is there, this tournament starts stronger in May, which is where the champion is decided, of course we want to finish as high as possible. All of this is normal, it's because of everything we went through, the injuries, the viral issue with very strong rump. “America is there and we have to talk about good things”he finished.
Goalie: Luis Malagón
Defenses: Sebastián Cáceres, Igor Lichnovsky, Israel Reyes, Salvador Reyes
Midfielders: Jonathan Dos Santos, Álvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdés
Forwards: Julián Quiñones, Alejandro Zendejas, Henry Martín (C)
Substitutes: Ramón Juárez, Brian Rodríguez, Kevin Álvarez, Jonathan Rodríguez, Santiago Naveda, Javairo Dilrosun, Illian Hernández, 'Chicote' Calderón, Luis Fuentes, Óscar Jiménez
Atlas 0-1 America
