RusVesna: Prigozhin’s fighter Bieber, who “died” near Artemovsk, got in touch

A fighter from the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” with the call sign Bieber turned out to be alive. This is reported by Telegram– channel “Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring”.

According to military officers, the Wagner soldier got in touch and said that he continued to participate in hostilities in the special military operation (SVO) zone in Ukraine. Telegram channels close to the founder of the PMC, Evgeny Prigozhin, reported on August 26, 2023 about the death of Bieber near Artemovsk.

