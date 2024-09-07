Jude Bellingham, who was injured training with the real Madrid On August 23, he has been out of action ever since. This Saturday, Madrid fans finally got some good news: the English international could return sooner than expected.
Although the season started a few weeks ago, Real Madrid were already facing several setbacks. Eduardo Camavinga’s injury on the eve of the European Super Cup against Atalanta (2-0) was followed a few days later by Jude Bellingham’s.
While the England international was not expected to return until the final weekend of September, the midfielder could end up taking to the pitch sooner than expected.
Relief The Spanish newspaper announces that the former Borussia Dortmund player could play against Espanyol Barcelona, a week before the date scheduled by Real for the return to competition of the finalist of the last European Championship. The latter could thus regain momentum, before playing the following week the Madrid derby against Atlético de Madrid, a clash in which Bellingham should have initially returned. The Spanish media also adds that if he returns against Espanyol Barcelona, the Madrid midfielder would be allowed to rest for the match scheduled this week against Alavès, in order to avoid any relapse before challenging Diego Simeone’s team.
If Jude Bellingham were to return to competition on the weekend of September 21, he would be too tight to play in the opening round of the Champions League. In fact, Real Madrid host Stuttgart on September 17. After forgoing the first game of the season with England, the Real Madrid star will also have to ignore his team’s return to C1.
