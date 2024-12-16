Álvarez (UGT) trusts that Junts will be open to negotiating the reduction of working hours after his meeting with Puigdemont

The general secretary of UGT, Pepe Álvarez, met for the first time in Waterloo with Carles Puigdemont to reestablish relations with Junts now that the formation is decisive in Congress. Álvarez attended the meeting with Camil Ros, head of the union in Catalonia, and with the intention that the independence party would open itself to negotiating the reduction of the working day.

After an hour and a half of meeting, Álvarez acknowledged that there is still “work to be done” for Junts to consider supporting the 37.5-hour work week promoted by the two main unions, UGT and CCO. Álvarez has expressed that the objective of the meeting was not to address this proposal, since this is the responsibility of both unions, but rather to open a path of general dialogue with Junts, but at the same time he has acknowledged that the initiative has been presented to him.

“We would like that, with regard to the reduction of working time, going from 40 hours to 37.5, we could now have a meeting with more data that would allow us to make Junts’ position in the leadership, for example, that the PNV has,” he stated.

Álvarez and Ros have held a press appearance to assess the Waterloo meeting, the first between the general secretary of the UGT and Puigdemont since he has been in office. The last time the two saw each other was nine years ago, when Álvarez was the leader of the union in Catalonia and the Junts leader presided over the Generalitat. “It is evident that Junts has a weight when it comes to determining the majorities in Congress,” stated Álvarez, who insisted that they have not traveled to Brussels on behalf of anyone, not even the central government.

“Flexible interpretations of agreements”

Álvarez has urged Junts and above all the Government to “make flexible interpretations of the agreements so that this legislature can continue.”

The UGT leader confirmed the Junts president’s reluctance to this measure, but does not see the door closed: “There is work to be done and we are going to try to do it with all our strength.” What he has proposed is that the post-convergents and the PNV sit down in a negotiation in which they can move towards a certain consensus.

Álvarez did not want to comment on how he sees Puigdemont regarding the stability of the legislature as he lacks “objective” elements, but he has urged the Executive to comply with the agreements reached with Junts for the investiture so that progress can be made in the budget negotiation. Inform Irene Castro.