Housing | The luxury apartment building in Espoo will be completed next week: the sale will not work

Two months before completion, not a single apartment had been sold in the luxury apartment building in Espoo. A week before, the situation doesn't look much more glamorous: three apartments in the building have been sold.

Espoo Next week, the luxurious Espoon Esplanadi apartment building company, which can be called a luxury apartment building on the Finnish scale, will be completed in Westend next week.

Three of the apartments in the house, which is scheduled to be completed on January 11, have been sold so far, according to the construction company YIT. So there are still 45 apartments available.

HS news in November, that still two months before completion, every apartment in the building was unsold.

Espoo The prices of apartments in the Esplanadi apartment building company vary between 337,500 euros and almost half a million euros.

Director of YIT's Capital Region Residential Construction Division Harri Isoviita says that Espoo's Esplanadi is part of a wider Westend new central block housing project.

Last year, two other brand-new apartment buildings were also completed in the area, Espoon Bulevardi and Espoon Westend. All apartments of the latter have been sold.

“I believe that the demand will be directed to Esplanadi and Boulevard next. Those that have been able to move into immediately have been sold first,” says Isoviita.

Housing market the long-standing predicament has shaken construction companies.

In December HS told bidding campaigns with which construction companies try to get apartments sold. Home buyers are attracted in a difficult housing market situation with, for example, free consideration, price reductions and guarantees of rental income.

According to Isoviida, YIT has not launched such campaigns in the Westend block and, for example, has not reduced the prices of apartments. The company actively organizes displays in apartments.

YIT publicly in November, the interim report, according to which the July-September result was worse than expected. At that time, the company had almost a thousand unsold apartments.

However, Isoviita believes that the housing market would gradually see light at the end of the tunnel.

“Interest rates have been falling, so there has been a slight pick-up in the housing market.”