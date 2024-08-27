by VALERIO BARRETTA

Williams, Sargeant “disheartened”

Logan’s Adventure Sargeant in Formula 1 it’s over: the American will be replaced by the racing debutant Franco Colapinto starting from the Monza Grand Prix. The fact that Williams promoted a boy from the Academy with zero races under his belt is on one hand a sign of courage, on the other the clearest demonstration of how the relationship of trust between team principal James Vowles and the American (at least as a regular driver) was definitively exhausted in the FP3 accident at Zandvoort.

Vowles’ words

The British, between the lines, admitted that grounding Sargeant was the only solution: “Replacing a driver mid-season is not a decision we took lightly.but we believe this gives Williams the best chance to compete for points over the remainder of the season“.

“We have just made a major upgrade to the car and we need to maximise every opportunity to score points in a very tight midfield battle. We also believe in our young drivers in the Williams Academy, Franco has a fantastic opportunity to show what he can do in the final nine races of the season.”

“Without a doubt, this is an incredibly difficult decision to swallow for Logan, who has given his all throughout his time with Williams.: we want to thank him for all his hard work and positive attitude. He remains a talented driver and we will support him to continue his racing career in the future. I know Franco has great speed and huge potential, and we can’t wait to see what he can do in Formula 1”.