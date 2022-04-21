Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Real Madrid came very close to the Spanish League title “La Liga”, after its victory over Osasuna at home 3-1, in the “33rd round” of the competition, and it needed only 4 points to resolve the title in its favour, regardless of the results of its rivals Barcelona, ​​Atletico Madrid and Seville. .

The “Royal” proved from the beginning of the season that he was determined to win the championship, through his positive results, without looking at the results of the competitors, and this matter pleased the Spanish 40-year-old Xabi Alonso, one of Real’s veteran stars, who starred in his ranks from 2009 to 2014.

In an interview with Goal.com, excerpts from it, Alonso praised the current team, led by Italian Carlo Ancelotti as technical director, for its performance and for maintaining the top spot since the beginning of the season and approaching the title.

Alonso, who is currently coach of the “reserve” team in Real Sociedad, said: “The chance also exists for the Real Madrid to win his favorite European Champions League, which he has won 13 times, and this season reached the semi-finals, after he toppled two of the top European clubs, Paris. Saint-Germain and Chelsea, the first in the round of 16, and the second in the quarter-finals.

Xabi Alonso admitted that he had wished to play alongside the great French star Zinedine Zidane, when he was a player in the “Royal”, and that he was sad because he did not play for Real in the same period in which he played “Zizou”, as he played for Real from 2009 to 2014, while he played Zidane at the beginning of the third millennium.

Alonso remembers when he was a young player in his childhood club Real Sociedad, before his departure to Real Madrid, that his best memories were when he played against his role model and idol Zidane, and he regretted that he did not play alongside him in one team.

Alonso said that Real Madrid this season is the most stable La Liga club in terms of level, and that is why it has been leading the competition from its inception, and it is certain that he will resolve it before the final of the season with more than one round.

When asked about the Real Madrid midfield as a former Real Madrid midfielder, Alonso said: Year after year, we watch the three midfielders Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro, and they are shining with the “Royal”, and although they are getting older, they are still in very good physical condition. Technically, they represent an “important value” and essential elements for any coach.

He added: “Ancelotti has found in them what he is looking for, but at the same time he has to give them a rest from time to time, and that is what he seems to be doing.”

Alonso admitted that the three play good football, and have great discipline, self-confidence and composure.

Alonso talked about Ancelotti and said: “A clever, skilled, multi-experienced coach who knows how to employ his team’s elements, and for this he has achieved great successes in more than one club he trained, and is good at managing and taming players. season.