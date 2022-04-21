The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, on April 18. A. Pérez Meca (Europa Press)

The new PP of Madrid of Isabel Díaz Ayuso is built with the rules of the old PP of José María Aznar, Esperanza Aguirre and Mariano Rajoy. The regional congress of May 20 and 21, which will catapult the baroness to the presidency of the party, will be held under the command of Juan Carlos Vera, elected this Monday as president of the organizing committee of the conclave. Accustomed to exercising great power in the shadows since the nineties, the former deputy will design an appointment called in the midst of great turbulence. There is the controversy of the public contract that allowed Ayuso’s brother to earn more than 55,000 euros. There is the scandal of the commissions for the municipal agreement to buy masks and gloves, which surrounds the future of José Luis Martínez-Almeida with questions. There is the case of Ana Millán, mayor of Arroyomolinos, investigated for alleged administrative prevarication and now appointed vice president of the organizing commission. And there is the tension in several members of the regional executive, fearful of a government crisis that will undermine those related to Pablo Casado, the leader ousted after losing his pulse with Ayuso.

More information

“At this minute there is nothing planned,” says a source who has the confidence of the president of the Community of Madrid. They are very measured words. The commitment to the continuity of all the directors, once granite, is no more than for a few seconds, without this meaning that there will be the departure of any of the politicians who avoided publicly supporting Díaz Ayuso in his pulse with Casado : for example, the head of the Presidency, Justice and the Interior, Enrique López; Transport and Infrastructure, David Pérez; or that of Local Administration and Digitization, Carlos Izquierdo, designated member of the organizing committee of the congress (a gesture of trust).

“The president has not raised anything with me,” says one of those possibly affected by the hypothetical remodeling of the Executive, which would serve to relaunch Díaz Ayuso for the 2023 elections and coinciding with the first anniversary of his electoral victory on 4- m. Thus, uncertainty and tension reign, with no one giving anything for sure (“only the president knows that”) while the government’s action is blurred by the controversies that affect the PP.

Will the Madrid congress serve as a turning point? Although everything depends on the investigations of the Prosecutor’s Office, the party has designed a month of May destined to achieve a change of pace. Díaz Ayuso will star in the Community festivity (2nd), an act to commemorate his electoral victory (4th), the return to the meadow on San Isidro day (15th), the popular congress (20th and 21st) and various trips nationals, according to a source from his team.

The highlight of this frenetic month will be her enthronement as president of the PP in Madrid, putting an end to the open interim stage with the resignation of Cristina Cifuentes for the master case. Vera, a veteran who knows all the secrets of the Genoa headquarters, where he has worked for decades, will take care of everything working.

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

As a popular leader said: “The world advances, and Jordi Hurtado [presentador televisivo] and Juan Carlos Vera remain.

Because when the PP began to be the PP, Vera was already there: a national deputy in 1993, he has been secretary of the National Committee for Rights and Guarantees, coordinator of Organization and member of the party’s National Executive Committee, and a member of a thousand electoral committees. He knows everything about the finances of the PP and organizing campaigns. He temporarily presided over the Madrid PP after the resignation of Esperanza Aguirre. He was chosen by Mariano Rajoy as secretary general of the regional formation with the departure of Cristina Cifuentes. A Genoese among Genoese who has survived all the party’s scandals.

Those biographical lines describe a specialist in tightening the internal screws, operating the machinery of the party, and keeping it running. What politicians call a plumber: accustomed to pulling the strings of power in Madrid, Vera has come to accumulate a significant capacity for influence in the preparation of electoral lists and the distribution of internal positions.

The new commission cements its position just when the party faces the preparation of the candidacies for the municipal and regional elections of 2023, a process in which Díaz Ayuso will now have the last word. Together with him, the secretary of the organizing committee will be the regional deputy José María Arribas, and one of the vice-presidents will be Millán, the mayor of Arroyomolinos, protected by Díaz Ayuso despite the scandal that surrounds her (she is summoned to testify on April 22 as investigated for a crime of administrative prevarication during her time as councilor).

Calendar until the congress

This is the conference schedule. Until April 29, candidacies for the presidency can be presented, which must have the endorsement of at least 90 militants. If there are more than two applicants, the internal campaign will be held between May 2 and 8. And the assemblies to elect the candidates for the party’s presidency and for the election of delegates will be held in all the municipalities and districts of the Community of Madrid on May 9.

No major rivals are expected for Díaz Ayuso, since Martínez-Almeida, the mayor of the capital, has given up on running for power, or on sponsoring a third way that prevents the baroness from accumulating organic and institutional power.

“I have already said it, that I support Díaz Ayuso, and I insist, I think it will be a congress marked by unity, illusion…”, the councilor said this Monday, worn out by the commission that investigates the alleged use of municipal media to investigate the president, and for the millionaire commissions charged by two intermediaries in exchange for providing the municipality with masks and gloves. “We will speak to the people of Madrid, who have shown a majority of confidence in the PP in the last elections, we are going to solve those problems and for that, a PP project headed by Ayuso and in which we are sure that we will all contribute our grain of sand” .

A subordination to the regional president who reflects in a single sentence who is in charge today in the PP in Madrid.

subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.