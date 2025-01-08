Almeida orders to change the EMVS regulations so that apartments are not left unallocated, as in their last draw

The Madrid City Council will review the regulations of the Madrid Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) when allocating homes in its draws. It will do so after this newspaper has revealed that 73 of the 400 homes offered in its last draw were left unallocated, almost one in five.

“I have spoken with the Councilor for Housing to see what possible solutions to this situation are,” the mayor said this Tuesday, during a visit to the Malasaña neighborhood. “It is obvious that with the situation we have in Madrid with the issue of housing, it is neither reasonable nor appropriate for there to be homes that remain unallocated due to regulations,” he added, pointing to one of the reasons why public apartments They have been left without a tenant.

The EMVS contemplates in its regulations that in each draw there will be one successful bidder and two reserves for each home drawn. In the event that this is rejected by both the successful bidder and the alternates, it must be drawn months later. So it will remain unused during that time despite the significant housing crisis that the capital is experiencing.

The mayor indicates that “we have to see if this regulation can be modified, how it can be modified and what are the mechanisms that we have to articulate so that a situation of these characteristics cannot occur again” and is open to the proposals of the rest of political groups present on the EMVS Board of Directors.

This morning, the socialist municipal spokesperson Reyes Maroto echoed in X the information published by Somos Madrid, ensuring that the data showed “the failure” of Almeida’s housing policies.

The mayor responded: “I believe that all municipal groups agree on one thing, that it is neither reasonable nor appropriate for homes to remain unallocated and therefore we have to exhaust all mechanisms so that all of them can be awarded.” .