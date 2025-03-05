Magomed Ankalaev is classified as the eternal contender. The fighter who has been pursuing the biggest objective within the mixed martial arts (MMA): being a UFC champion. He was close to obtaining it in December 2022, when he faced Jan Blachowicz for the title of the semi -marked weight, but a controversial tie away from the scepter against the Polish. He had to put back in line and a victory against Johnny Walker reopened the doors to the belt. Now, he wants to unseat one of the great superstars of the company, Alex Pereira, despite being in full Ramadan.

«During this month, Muslims are obliged to fast, and Alex knows. He believes he has the possibility of winning, but I think we will demonstrate the opposite. Of course fighting during Ramadan is a problem, but there were no other options. It was an opportunity and we took it, ”said Ankalaev at the UFC Embedded, the audiovisual format carried out by the US company during the fight week, in this case of UFC 313, which will take place in Las Vegas on March 8.

Ankalaev, of strong religious and Muslim convictions, has recently begun Ramadan, but there was no option to postpone this fight, they needed the fight to be the stellar of the UFC 313. In front will have Pereira, also known as Poatan, who wants to spray Jon Jones’s record, defending his title for the fourth time in 329 days. In less than a year, the Brazilian has not only consolidated his reign in the semi -marked, but also became a star very dear to the public of this discipline.

However, Ankalaev, which has an excellent level of hitting (striking), but also of struggle, is convinced that he will find a way to decipher the Brazilian. «Alex has a characteristic movement. He has that leftist hook … He thinks we don’t understand it, but I’m smart enough to win »says the daguestaní. This Saturday we will leave doubts and verify if in the semi -marked it continues to enlarge its legacy Pereira, or the UFC will feature a new Daguestaní champion in its ranks.