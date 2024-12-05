Juanlu poses with the honor roll in which the Dos Hermanas city council awards him after his Olympic gold in Paris



12/05/2024



Updated at 6:02 p.m.





Emotional day for the player Sevilla FC, Juanlu Sánchezyesterday’s Wednesday before traveling with the team this Thursday morning to Catalan lands to play tonight, starting at 9 p.m., the match of the second round of the Copa del Rey 24-25 against Olot. And the youth player, a native of Two Sistersit was awarded the silver medal of the Nazarene city council on the occasion of his participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The event was held at the Juan Rodríguez Romero Theater in the town of Dos Hermanas and it was the mayor of the second most populous city in the province of Seville, Francisco Rodríguez, who awarded the Dos Hermanas silver medal to Juanlu.

Not only was the Sevilla player recognized, but the Nazarene council also awarded the other three athletes born in Dos Hermanas who also attended the Olympic Games this past summer, the athlete Carolina Robles; the bronze medal in synchronized swimming, Marina Garcia Polo; and the rower Jaime Canalejomember of the Sevilla team in the Seville-Betis Regatta and Olympic diploma in the coxless two discipline in the Olympics this past summer.

The president of Sevilla, José María del Nido Carrascoaccompanied Juanlu, who thanked the recognition with these words: «To my Sevilla, the club that saw me grow and that has allowed me to wear its shirt and lift a trophy, which has been my greatest dream»stated the youth player during his speech.