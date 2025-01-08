When he was found, he was in good health and had no major injuries.

The young Hadi Nazari, a 23-year-old medical student, was found alive this Wednesday afternoon after spending nearly two weeks missing in New South Wales. According to the BBC, the man managed to survive on two muesli bars and berries collected.

On the day of his disappearance, Nazari, who was with his friends, had left the group to take photographs in Kosciuszko National Park.

Two other hikers found the young man, who called them and told them that he was lost and that he was thirsty. Subsequently, these They contacted emergency services and the student was transported by helicopter. Once at the health center, a medical examination was carried out.

According to the BBC, which cites a press conference by Superintendent Andrew Spliet, when the young man was found he was in good health and did not have major injuries. That information was later confirmed by his family.









Furthermore, he had found the two bars he consumed in a cabin. The hiker also I had drunk water from the streams.