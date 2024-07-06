Ciudad Juárez— A man who allegedly managed to collect 2,800 pesos for “providing protection” (extortion) was arrested on the basis of an arrest warrant and brought before a control judge, where he was formally charged with the crime.

The District Attorney’s Office for the Northern Zone reported that Omar AV was brought before the Control Court after executing an arrest warrant on Wednesday at the intersection of Fuerza Aérea and Médico Militar streets in the 12 de Julio neighborhood.

The ministerial investigations indicate that AV, aged 48, sent several messages via WhatsApp through an electronic device without revealing his identity to the victim, with whom he had a relationship of trust.

In the messages, he “used moral violence and intimidation to demand the deposit” of five thousand pesos in exchange for providing protection, the prosecutor’s report reads. In addition, AV presented himself as part of a criminal group.

Together, these factors led the victim to deposit 2,800 pesos of the total agreed amount.

Following the accusation, the legal situation of Omar AV will be resolved on July 8, when a judge will issue an order to link him to the process or not, after the accused requested the duplication of the constitutional term to gather evidence for his defense.

