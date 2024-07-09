There is a lot of excitement around Millionaires for this Tuesday’s friendly match against River Plate. The team of Alberto Gamero will have a special clash with a club with which it has historical ties.

Without a doubt, all the spotlights will be on the gunner Radamel Falcao Garcia, Who is going to wear the shirt for the first time? Millionaires.

Radamel Falcao Garcia Photo:Millonaries FC

Dream debut for Falcao

The 38-year-old attacker ended his long adventure with Europe to return to Colombian Professional Football and play in that team that he has felt and lived since he was a child.

Radamel He is going to fulfill his dream and do it in style. His first match will be at the Monumental de Núñez, a stadium where he made his professional debut and was applauded dozens of times.

Although the good news is Falcao’s debut, Alberto Gamero He continues to have headaches due to the issue of absences, which continues to complicate matters for a club that suffered a dozen injuries last semester.

Falcao García, in physical training. Photo:Julio Cesar Murillo

Eleven casualties against River Plate

The bad news was reported this Sunday after the goalkeeper’s injury was confirmed Diego Novoa, who was chosen to defend the blue and white goal in Argentinabut got off the plane at the last minute.

It is not the only absence that will occur Millionaires in Buenos Aires, because the list is long. In the club’s infirmary they are Sander Navarro, Steven Vega, Omar Bertel, Daniel Cataño, Joan Hernandez and Luis Paredes.

Footballers continue to face a long recovery and the Coach Alberto Gamero He hopes to gradually integrate them in order to face a second semester in which the bar is very high. The fans dream of the Christmas star.

Alberto Gamero Photo:Sergio Acero Yate. THE TIME

Players in Copa America

In addition to the injured, the list of absentees is completed by players who are or have played with their national teams in the Copa América. Alvaro Montero He is currently concentrated with the Colombian National Team.

They won’t be there either Juan Pablo Vargaswho is enjoying a short holiday after playing with his national team Costa Rica; nor the new signing Jovani Welch.

The Panamanian has just played the quarter-finals of the America Cup against the Colombian National Team and the timing did not work out for him to travel to Argentina.

Jovani Welch, new player of Millonarios Photo:IG: Jovani Welch

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS