Inter Miami debuted with victory in Major League Soccer from United States. With assistance from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Gerardo 'Tata' Martino's team won 2-0 against the Colombians' Real Salt Lake Christian 'el Chicho' Arango, Brayan Vera, Nelson Palacio and Carlos Andrés Gómez.

All the attention was on the Argentine star Lionel Messi, who returns to play an official match with his friend Luis Suarez after his departure from Barcelona in Spain a few years ago.

Although everything was joy for the state team Florida, Messi generated some controversy for a move that generated applause in some parts of the world and criticism on the other hand.

The 36-year-old left-hander, in one of his striking plays facing the goal while dribbling past defenders, decided to stop the game and dribble past an opponent who was in pain on the grass.

Messi He passed the ball over the defender and then took a shot that was blocked by an opponent. However, that play went quite viral on social media, with some calling it 'genius', others 'lack of fair play'.

Match summary

A goal from the winger Robert Taylor at 39 minutes and another from Paraguayan Diego Gómez six minutes from the end gave the locals the victory. Messi did not score, but he was once again the star of the game, a constant danger for the Real Salt Lake defense with his gallops, dribbles and passes such as assisting the first goal.

“I saw him very loose, very fine, with a lot of speed (…) He is fine, he is motivated and feels good physically,” his coach said about him. Gerardo Martinoin the post-match press conference.

The man from Rosario made the more than 20,000 spectators who filled the Inter stadium enjoy, a custom since the arrival of the “Messimanía” to Florida last July. Among them was another star, the actor Will Smith. The fans also attended the Uruguayan's debut Luis Suárez in the MLS, presented to the fans before the match, in the company of his family and the owners of Inter, Jorge Mas and David Beckham.

He Inter He quickly took over the game, disabling with his high pressure a harmless opponent, unable to keep the ball. With the ball, the locals tried to find their attacking trio as soon as possible: Taylor, Suárez and Messi.

The trident, to which he often joined Jordi Alba On the left, he combined again and again during the first half hour, but without managing to refine the last pass. Messi He frequently left the wing to receive between the lines, where his vision, his dribbles and his starts could be lethal. And so it was, once again.

The Argentine, who had missed a fairly clear chance before, received in the three-quarter zone, accelerated, saw Taylor's unmarking and filtered a good pass. The winger crossed his shot and received help from the opposing goalkeeper, who had a weak hand, to open the scoring. Real Salt Lake woke up after the break.

It was another team, more intense, more dangerous, that put the defense of the team in trouble.

Inter Miami in several counterattacks. The opening was about to be sour for the locals, but they woke up again in the final stretch. Messiwho else, drove through the center of the field, found Suarez in the area, and he passed it on to Gomez who beat the goalkeeper with a cross shot.

Inter is off to a good start in a season in which it aspires to win the MLS for the first time, after making an unprecedented investment in the history of the league. The Florida franchise is the big favorite since it brought together four old glories of the FC Barcelona as Messi, Suárez, Alba and Sergio Busquets, in addition to investing in young talents such as Paraguayan Diego Gómez, top scorer in the recent South American pre-Olympic tournament.

“I already knew the MLS a little, but all the teams are going to want to beat you, compete, because we are one of the teams that can fight for the title and they know that we have that ambition,” Suárez declared to AppleTV after the meeting.

Luis Suárez and 'Chicho' Arango.

The biggest obstacle of Inter It could be the physical condition of their veterans during the long season that awaits them. Messi, 36, Suárez (37) and Busquets (35) suffered physical problems during the preseason.

The Argentine and the Uruguayan intend to play the Copa América in the United States (June 20 to July 14), in addition to three other tournaments with Inter: the Concacaf Champions Cup, which grants a ticket to the Club World Cup FIFA; the US Open Cup and the Leagues Cup, in which the club defends the title.

With information from EFE.

