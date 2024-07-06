The world of superheroes is beautiful also and above all for its super villains, who often know how to steal the scene from the good guys. Even the world of cosplay is fascinated by “villains” and one of the favorites is certainly Poison Ivy. Now, for example, we can see the Poison Ivy Cosplay realized by cassandracosplays.

Poison Ivy is one of the most famous characters in the DC world and specifically in the Batman saga. The woman has the power to control plants and cares much more about them than the fate of human beings. She often tries to take power and eliminate any threat that harms her plant friends.