The Bolivarian National Armed Forces (Fanb) of Venezuela has destroyed so far in 2023 three planes associated with drug trafficking that have violated the country’s airspace, the strategic operational commander of the military institution, Domingo Hernández Lárez, said on Monday.

On his Twitter account, the official reported that the third aircraft disabled this year, an operation that was carried out in the state of Apure, in the west of the country, on the border with Colombia.

“The FANB disables an invading plane associated with drug trafficking for violating Venezuelan airspace, in response to the highest security and defense interests of the State, in accordance with the Control Law for the Comprehensive Defense of Airspace. (It is) the third of 2023,” he wrote on the social network, in which he shared a video of the place where the aircraft fell after being shot down.

in haste #FANB disables invading plane associated with drug trafficking for violation of Venezuelan airspace, in response to the highest security and defense interests of the State, in accordance with the Control Law for the Comprehensive Defense of Airspace. The Third of 2023! pic.twitter.com/UeB8mvY6RZ —G.J. Domingo Hernandez Larez (@dhernandezlarez) February 7, 2023

The authorities carry out operations in border states against drug trafficking, which They include the destruction of planes dedicated to this illegal activity and the disabling of clandestine airstrips used by “terrorist groups”. for the traffic of substances and minerals.

Mexican ‘Narcoavioneta’ heading to Colombia?

That would be the case of a alleged ‘drug plane’, which had a Mexican flag attached to it, which flew over Venezuelan airspace and was forced by the FANB to land in the state of Barinas.

This was reported by the commander on his Twitter account: “After an aerial pursuit of the Military Aviation, an aircraft with a Mexican acronym and a disconnected transponder is forced to land in a cross country in Barinas for violation of airspace and international codes“.

After an aerial pursuit by the Military Aviation, an aircraft with a Mexican acronym and a disconnected transponder is forced to land in a cross country in Barinas for violation of airspace and international codes. It is presumed to be associated with TANCOL groups. pic.twitter.com/iVojb0jFS9 —G.J. Domingo Hernandez Larez (@dhernandezlarez) February 7, 2023

He also specified that the authorities of the neighboring country presume that the aircraft was heading towards Colombia for illegal purposesspecifically associated with the Tancol groups – an acronym used by the Venezuelan Government to refer to the Colombian Armed Terrorist Drug Traffickers.

#FANB Through the Integral Aerospace System, with the use of the combat means of the Bolivarian Military Aviation, it guarantees the integrity of the national geographic space every day. Venezuela is a free, sovereign and independent State! pic.twitter.com/ksF49j4Fvc —G.J. Domingo Hernandez Larez (@dhernandezlarez) February 7, 2023

In 2022, at least until December 8, the Fanb neutralized a total of 42 aircraft linked to drug trafficking, the last of which was destroyed.”when trying to land on a clandestine runway” in Zulia state, in the northwest, also on the border with Colombia, which had been disabled.

In this sense, according to Hernández Lárez, Venezuela disabled in 2022 “118 clandestine runways used by transnational terrorist groups as an airlift to extract illegal mining and drug trafficking“.

*With information from EFE