L’Alfa Romeo Sauber this year it has a new title sponsor after the move from Poland’s Orlen to AlphaTauri. The Swiss team has signed an agreement with Stake, an online casino and gambling portal registered in Curacao (Dutch Caribbean island). As reported by the Swiss newspaper Blick the fact that the presentation of the Alfa Romeo C43 was broadcast on the Swiss state broadcaster SRF extension it could create problems for Alfa Romeo-Sauber if the attention of the Swiss authorities – in particular the ESBK (Swiss Federal Commission for Gambling) – focuses on the sponsor Stake. Laws against gambling advertising prevent gambling-related companies from being advertised in Switzerland, but at Alfa Romeo they are sure they can’t take any risks since Stake is not present on the Swiss market. “The domain is blocked in Switzerland and further measures are being taken to prevent Swiss users from accessing the services – the official note from Sauber – as a team, we always comply with all applicable local laws and FIA regulations”. In order to avoid problems related to gambling advertising, the Stake brand will be replaced on several occasions in 2023 by the ‘Kick’ brand, the livestream gaming platform owned by Stake.





ALL RIGHTS RESERVED





