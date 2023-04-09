The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, will accompany President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva this Sunday, 9th, on a visit to places affected by the rains in Maranhão. “Faced with heavy rains in the State of Maranhão, I will accompany President @LulaOficial on a trip to the State, throughout the entire day of Sunday, to assess the situation in the territory and provide assistance to the victims of this tragedy”, announced Padilha on Twitter.

Earlier, the Social Communication Secretariat (Secom) of the Presidency of the Republic confirmed that Lula will fly over Maranhão tomorrow, with a time yet to be confirmed. After flying over the site, the president will head to Bacabal airport (MA), where he will speak to the press.