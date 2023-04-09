The American golfer Brooks Koepka extended his advantage over Spanish Jon Rahm to four shots this Saturday in the lead at the Augusta Masters which, for the second consecutive day, had to suspend the day in advance due to heavy rain.

The emblematic Grand Slam tournament had started activities early on Saturday so that the second round could be completed, which was incomplete on Friday, when several trees even fell at the Augusta National Golf Club (Georgia).

Competing against rain and wind, star Tiger Woods agonizingly avoided elimination and made the cut for the 23rd consecutive time in the

Masters, equaling the record shared by South African Gary Player and American Fred Couples.

Tiger Woods has begun his third round. Watch every shot with Featured Groups. #themasters —The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2023

Among the 39 players who had to finish their second round, sheltered with umbrellas, waterproof jackets and even polar hats, was also Jon Rahm, who showed signs of his competitive character by cutting one of the three shots that Koepka then took from him.

Sharing a group, Rahm and Koepka began the third round with birdies on the second hole but the Spaniard, with less than three hours of rest, then chained two bogeys on holes 4 and 5 that left him with a cumulative nine under par after six holes.

On his side Koepka, with a whole day of rest, remained in pairs and was with a cumulative of -13 when the suspension horn found him next to Rahm on the seventh green.

“It was really cold early this morning. We had a couple of holes without rain, but the last two were monstrous,” Rahm recalled. “I understand that they try to get us to play as many holes as possible, but when they tried to remove the water (from the greens) it was evident that in our case it was not going to be possible,” said the world number three.

“I don’t blame them for wanting us to play as much as possible but the elements are what they are.” The third round will resume on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. local time (7:30 a.m. in Colombia) and, with the expected improvement in the weather, the organizers are confident that the fourth and last round can start at 12:30 p.m. (11:30 p.m. tomorrow).

“It looks like the weather will be good tomorrow (Sunday) and the field will most likely be soft,” Rahm said. “There are a lot of holes (to be played) but I feel good, I feel strong and I want to continue like this.”

Follow the heads-up between the PGA Tour and the LIV

The hand in hand between Rahm and Koepka for their first green jacket also symbolizes the current confrontation between the PGA circuits, of which the Spaniard is one of its great stars, and LIV Golf, the competition that started last year financed by Saudi Arabia .

Koepka, who aspires to be the winner with the lowest world ranking (118th) beating Argentine Ángel Cabrera (69th in 2009), is one of the main figures that LIV managed to wrest from the PGA, with four Grand Slam trophies already adorning his showcase.

In response to the monumental prizes awarded by LIV Golf, the Masters announced on Saturday that the winner of this edition will take home a record $3.24 million out of a total purse of $18 million to be distributed.

