Alert in Argentina: Buenos Aires subway station evacuated due to bomb threat

According to information from The clarin, after 9:30 am (local time) this Tuesday, the Constitución station, of the Subte, the rapid transit system of Buenos Aires, was closed. This, assures that medium, due to a bomb threat.

According to this Argentine media outlet, the passengers who arrived at the terminal left with the turnstiles released and those who tried to enter were diverted.

Police sources reported that the operation began after a 911 call was received from the Province of Buenos Aires indicating that there was a bomb inside a formation.

(Developing)