In the assist served to Stephan El Shaarawy during the last pre-season friendly won by Roma there is the whole world of Riccardo Pagano. A launch with the rev counter worthy of a real number 10. The same one he wore during last season with Guidi’s Primavera side and which he kept during his first training session in March with the first team. Also on that occasion, in fact, the 2004 class took to the field with the training kit used with the under 19 team: nothing exceptional except that since Francesco Totti’s farewell to football, no Roma player had ever worn the number that accompanied the historic captain during his career. It was probably a coincidence, considering that only last year did the Giallorossi players start wearing personalized uniforms even in sessions on the Trigoria fields. However, if we add to this the “detail” that Riccardo was the first Roman supporter assisted by CT10 Management – the agency founded by Totti – the doubt that these are signs of destiny begins to arise.