Israel is preparing to launch a ground invasion of the besieged Strip, amid expert warnings of its negative repercussions on the lives of its hostages held by Hamas, after Tel Aviv launched, for 14 days, air and missile attacks that resulted in the death of 3,785 people, including 1,524 children, 1,000 women, and 120 elderly people, in addition to wounding 12,493 others. “With various injuries,” according to the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip.

Among the new weapons revealed by the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, is the locally-made “Al-Yassin” anti-armor missile, while the Israeli army uses the “iron beam” weapon, the “stun system”, or the “laser fence.”

What is Hamas’ “Al-Yassin missile”?

During Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, the Al-Qassam Brigades succeeded in surprising the Israeli army by using advanced weapons, some of which were manufactured locally and used for the first time, including these missiles, the most prominent of which are:

• Anti-armor and has a high destructive capacity.

• A 105 mm, locally made tandem shell.

• A number of Israeli Merkava tanks were destroyed, according to video clips published by the Al-Qassam Brigades.

Since the beginning of the operation, the Al-Qassam Brigades revealed short-range “Rajum” missiles, more than 5,000 of which were used in the first phase of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” to provide fire cover for the militants who stormed the areas of what is known as the Gaza envelope.

The Russian “Cornet” missiles that were used to destroy the Israeli “Tiger” wheeled armored vehicle, and the locally made “R160” missile, which has a range of up to 160 kilometers, also appeared, as well as the “Zawari” marches, helicopters, and the “Ayyash 250” missile, all of which are weapons. It was used in combat missions, and led to the destruction of military vehicles and the killing of Israeli soldiers.

What about the Israeli “iron beam” weapon?

Social media pioneers circulated video clips of light rays appearing in the sky of Israel, which experts said was the first case of the anti-missile system with a laser or “iron beam” in combat action to hunt down drones and missiles launched by Palestinian factions, according to the Russian newspaper “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”.

According to these videos, the Iron Beam weapon intercepted rockets fired by Hamas fighters, and the most prominent information available about it is:

• Anti-missile laser beam.

• It is called the “iron beam” weapon, the “stun system,” or the “laser fence.”

• He is expected to enter service in the Israeli army by 2024 at the very least

• Low cost, as the cost of intercepting missiles is about $3-4, compared to $50,000 when using the “Iron Dome” system.

• It is called “light shield” and was developed by the Israeli company “Rafael”.

Hamas arsenal

While the movement does not reveal much information about its arsenal, the American newspaper “The New York Times” stated, in a previous report, that Hamas’s military arsenal of missiles is estimated at 30,000 missiles, while the American newspaper “Washington Post” estimated the size of Hamas’ stock of missiles. Between 8 thousand and 10 thousand missiles.

For his part, British military expert David Clarke told Sky News Arabia that the current war surprised everyone in terms of weapons or military tactics, noting that Hamas’s ability to reach the majority of the settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip with air strikes is to camouflage carrying out incursions. ground, which confused the army and the Israeli leadership, and he adds:

No one has estimates or certain information about the number of rockets in Hamas’ possession, all of which are speculations in light of the movement’s failure to announce any information about its military arsenal.

Hamas used rockets extensively and adopted a plan of strategic deception and excessive use of rockets.

Hamas missiles were able to paralyze airports and Iron Dome, and disrupted the work of electronic surveillance supports.

The highly destructive Al-Yassin missile, along with other weapons, was manufactured locally in the Gaza Strip with the assistance of one of the regional countries.

The battle of “Al-Aqsa Flood” shook Israel’s military image, given that Hamas does not have a regular army, but rather small elements or battalions with armament that does not match what Israel has.

The ground invasion that Israel is planning in light of the presence of its hostages in the hands of Hamas is extremely dangerous due to the possibility of this operation developing into a “guerrilla war” and an “urban war” that exceeds the capabilities of any regular army.

The current operation revealed Hamas’s ability to produce home-grown rockets with a range of approximately 100 miles, which puts most of Israeli territory within the range of this weapon.

As for the Russian military expert, Vladimir Prokhvatilov, he doubted that Israel currently possesses anti-missile laser weapons, or the “stun system,” and the laser fence.